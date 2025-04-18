Damen Shipyards Group & Folla Maritime Service AS Become Strategic Partners

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

Damen Shipyards Group and Folla Maritime Service AS are pleased to announce their collaboration in the aquaculture market. This partnership combines Damen’s global expertise in shipbuilding and Folla Maritime’s deep knowledge of the Norwegian aquaculture industry. Together, the two companies will be well-positioned to respond to emerging trends and developments in this fast-growing market, both in Norway and globally.



Damen has reached an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Folla Maritime to strengthen its position in the growing aquaculture market.

The rising global demand for seafood, driven by population growth, is a key reason for Damen’s expansion into aquaculture. Recognising the need for sustainable vessels and smart maritime solutions, Damen aims to support fish farm owners and service providers by combining shipbuilding expertise with industry know-how.

Damen also operates the Damen Maaskant yard in Stellendam the Netherlands, acquired in 1984. With a strong heritage in fishing vessels and a strategic location near the North Sea, the yard now serves as the central hub for Damen’s fishing and aquaculture activities.

Diverse portfolio

By combining their complementary strengths, Damen and Folla Maritime will offer a diverse portfolio of multi-functional hybrid or electric vessels tailored for various offshore and nearshore aquaculture activities. This includes small personnel vessels and workboats, large steel workboats and larger service vessels available in multiple lengths and configurations to support farm owners and service vessel providers in their needs. Together, they leverage the full capacity of Damen’s production sites worldwide, with diverse vessel types.

Expanding capacity and capabilities

“Together with Folla Maritime, we are confident in our ability to create innovative solutions that will drive the industry forward and offer technical and future-proof solutions to meet the growing demand for food security. I especially look forward to working with the current managing board to explore the extensive opportunities with both existing and potential new clients of Folla Maritime and Damen," said Jeroen van den Berg, Product Director Aquaculture & Fishing.

Folla Maritime shares this vision. “With this partnership, we will become a full-scale supplier of vessels to provide the aquaculture industry with state-of-the-art vessels that meet the highest standards of comfort, reliability, safety and environmental responsibility. We will continue to deliver innovative, high- quality products and services from our yard in Flatanger, while also expanding our capacity and capabilities through Damen.



“We are confident that Damen, with its long-term industrial entrepreneurship, expertise, and resources, will help strengthen our market position and bring added value to our customers,” said Otto Sjølien, CEO of Folla Maritime.

The transaction is subject to certain standard closing conditions and is expected to close in May 2025. More details about the partnership and the first vessel concepts will be announced at Aqua Nor 2025 in Trondheim.