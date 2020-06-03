Damen Shiprepair Announces 24/7 Coronavirus Disinfection Service

Damen Shiprepair Harbour & Voyage (DSHV), the mobile ship repair squad of Damen Shiprepair & Conversion, has announced the creation of a 24/7 Covid-19 Disinfection Service for ships. DSHV has sought to maintain service to its clients throughout the coronavirus crisis. With this new service, DSHV is extending its scope of work in a way that specifically meets current needs.

The World Health Organization (WHO) advises that when there is a case of Covid-19 on board a vessel, the cabin and living quarters as well as the rest of the ship, are disinfected.

DSHV’s MD, Jozeph W.D. Quak says, “As with a lot of viruses, the coronavirus can be spread more easily on board a ship. People are in close proximity to each other on a vessel and self-isolation can be more difficult in such a limited space. The disease can be spread not only with coughing and sneezing, but also touching areas that have been infected. Therefore, hygiene and disinfection are essential. With this service we are looking to assist our clients through this challenging time.”

The disinfection service is based on WHO approved methods using stabilized hydrogen peroxide. The solution is colorless and odorless and causes no damages on interior or surfaces. All areas aboard the vessel will be disinfected with approved methods and with an approved risk assessments prior operation starts. The service has been successfully been performed for the cruise sector, but can be provided to any type of vessel.

In all that it does, DSHV makes the safety of its personnel and the communities in which it operates the number one priority. In order to provide this service, and other project work at this time, DSHV has implemented robust safety measures, continually updated in case as per the latest rules and regulations. These include maintaining a safe distance between personnel at all times. This is based on the national guidelines in the country in which DSHV is operating, but not less than 1.5 meters. The service can be provided alongside as well as during voyage according to client requirements.

Personnel are required to observe strict hygiene requirements and wear high quality PPE. DSHV sets up two separate and isolated areas. These safety zones are used prior to attendance and after disembarking of the vessel on each occasion. Areas with testing, washing, disinfecting, dressing, undressing (of PPE as per latest standards) facilities for our employees, avoiding speeding of the corona virus.



