Damen’s ASD 2312 Tug is Now Available at Simulator Centres Globally

Photo courtesy of Damen

[By: Damen]

Damen’s ASD 2312 Tug is now available at simulator centres globally, as well as in the SimFlex Cloud, following an agreement with FORCE Technology, a leading maritime research and development company and frontrunner in developing simulators for the maritime industry.

FORCE Technology’s SimFlex simulator model of the ASD 2312 Tug provides an accurate and completely realistic experience that corresponds to the actual vessel.

Bastin Kubbe, Damen Regional Service Manager Asia Pacific, comments: “We decided to team up with FORCE Technology because of their global coverage and highly respected reputation in the maritime industry. Originally, we came up with the idea to design a simulator model for the ASD 2312 because of the various Covid lockdowns and travel restrictions in countries such as Australia and New Zealand.

“We want to enable our customers to thoroughly test our vessels in an accessible manner prior- or during the acquisition process. Simulations can assist customers when deciding on the tug type they require, but they are equally important after an acquisition, when the simulator can be used for training purposes for existing and new customers. The SimFlex simulator is a super realistic, immersive experience. Operators can really see how the Damen ASD 2312 Tug manoeuvres in real life.”

This investment in simulator technology also fits in with Damen’s policy of being the most sustainable shipbuilder in the world, he stresses. “Previously, customers would have to fly to one of our yards which can be difficult currently, given the various lockdowns and travel restrictions. By collaborating with FORCE Technology and creating access to this new Damen design, every port in the world can now simulate operations with the Damen ASD 2312.”

FORCE Technology already has several renowned Damen vessels in its simulator portfolio.

Jan Michelsen, Head of Department, Simulation, Ports & Training at FORCE Technology, comments: “We use advanced modelling techniques to ensure a realistic environment in our own and client simulator training facilities. This is achieved by using mathematical ship models that respond exactly like the actual vessels. Our models are based on an eclectic approach where sea trials as well as data from physical model tests derived from our towing tank, wind tunnel test facilities and from numerical calculations (CFD) is applied to ensure that the reactions of the simulated vessel replicate reality.

“Damen is world renowned for their innovative ships with an enhanced focus on sustainability, safety, reliability and efficiency – values that are also core to FORCE Technology, hence this strategic partnership makes good sense. We have decided to make the ASD 2312 Tug model available in simulator centres globally, as well as in our brand new SimFlex Cloud SaaS solution that is available anywhere and at any time.”

The Damen ASD 2312 Tug is one of the company’s most well-known vessel types. This compact, multipurpose ASD Tug delivers a powerful 70 tonnes of bollard pull, while the patented Twin Fin skeg plus twin Azimuth thrusters ensure excellent manoeuvrability. An obstacle-free working deck provides a safe working environment for the six crew members, as does the integrated winch which handles both forward and aft operations. The central positioning of the winch means the vessel can tow both fore and aft.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.