Damen RSD Tug 2513 Named Med Aldebaran in Tug Malta Ceremony

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

On December 4th, Tug Malta held a naming ceremony for its latest vessel, a Damen RSD Tug 2513, in Malta. During a celebration attended by the Prime Minister of Malta Robert Abela, the vessel was named Med Aldebaran. With more than 80 tonnes of bollard pull at its disposal, the new vessel will add significant strength to the company’s operations in Malta’s Port of Marsaxlokk.

The RSD Tug 2513 is a compact, manoeuvrable vessel combining elements of ASD and tractor tugs to deliver an ‘always bow first’ approach to towage. Damen offers a number of options to tailor the proven tug to its clients’ unique operational requirements.

Reduced emissions

In the case of Med Aldebaran, the tug has been outfitted with a Damen Marine NO X Reduction System. With this selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system, the vessel’s performance becomes compliant with IMO Tier III requirements. The lower NO X and noise emissions that result help the vessel contribute to a healthier, more sustainable maritime sector.

As a further boost to efficiency, the tug is installed with Damen Triton. Damen’s IoT solution collects and analyses data gathered from sensors all around the vessel, providing the crew with the information they need to sail in the most optimal fashion. Med Aldebaran also features FiFi1 firefighting capabilities.

Growing fleet of Damen tugs

Damen and Tug Malta signed the contract for the vessel in March this year. Following completion of construction at Damen Song Cam Shipyard in Vietnam, the tug sailed to Malta on her own keel, via the Cape of Good Hope.

Med Aldebaran joins a number of Damen tugs in the company’s fleet. This includes ASD Tugs, and another RSD Tug 2513 that Damen delivered in 2021. Since that delivery, Tug Malta has come under the ownership of MSC’s MedTug Group. The group operates a fleet of over 160 tugs in more than 20 major international ports.

Symbol of innovation & collaboration

Speaking on the occasion of the naming ceremony, Damen’s Antonio Marte said, “I would like to offer my sincere gratitude to Tug Malta and MedTug for their firm trust in Damen. It is a privilege to stand here today, as we celebrate the delivery and naming of Med Aldebaran – a vessel embodying innovation, sustainability, and partnership. The vessel continues a legacy of trust and collaboration between our companies. As such, it symbolises not only a new addition to Tug Malta’s already impressive fleet, but a shared vision of excellence in maritime operations.”

Giacomo Gavarone, International Managing Director of MedTug said, “This tug is without any doubt the top technology in its category, as far as performance, safety and security are concerned. I would also like to mention that Med Aldebaran is the first tug in our fleet equipped with IMO Tier III Technology. This represents an important first step for the reduction in the emissions of our fleet according to our commitment to a better world, and to helping achieve the government’s vision for carbon neutrality by 2050.”

Prime Minister Robert Abela emphasised the critical need for Malta to develop a fully integrated maritime hub and highlighted that the green investment in the state-of-the-art tug aligns seamlessly with Malta’s bold vision of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. He said, “The Grand Harbour boasts prime sites with immense potential, and it is crucial that we take decisive action to transform these areas. By strengthening infrastructure, attracting investment, and fostering opportunities for services of all sizes, we can unlock this potential and drive sustainable economic growth.”