Damen Opens UK Service Hub

Damen Shipyards Group has announced the expansion of its global service hub network with the opening a new Service Hub in Southampton, UK. The Southampton Hub helps Damen Services provide customers in the region with a local point of contact, fast response times, and a personal approach.

The expansion of Damen’s Service Hubs network is an example of the company’s dedication and philosophy to ‘think global, act local’. Via its internationally located hubs, the maritime services provider tailors its support offering to the requirements of the regional market. In so doing, it stimulates the development of a sustainable regional maritime industry, encouraging wider local employment, and skills development opportunities.

The Southampton Services Hub will provide Damen’s clients throughout the UK with a wide range of solutions. Mick Nolan, manager of the new hub explains, “We are putting together a strong team of people to serve our customers in the area. We will also be working closely with locally based suppliers and service providers to ensure our UK-based clients are offered a comprehensive range of services. Damen enjoys a number of close and long-standing relationships with operators in the region and we are looking forward to building on this solid foundation. In the long-term we aim to develop our offering in the UK, extending it in order to support not only Damen vessel operators, but the country's maritime sector generally.”

The Service Hub’s broad scope will provide customers support with warranty and maintenance issues. From the hub, Damen will also provide a range of training courses to its clients, including vessel familiarisation and maintenance. The services and accessibility offered by Damen’s UK Hub are paired with a wealth of information and connectivity accessible via the MyDamen web portal.

With this, customers can access vessel information, drawings, part information, and part ordering, allowing for fast, easy, and efficient communications between customers and their Damen Services partner.

As with all Damen’s Service Hubs, the Southampton location will be supported by the Damen organisation in the Netherlands, which ensures a consistently high standard of service around the world.



