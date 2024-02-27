Damen New Multi-Purpose Support Ship to Meet Defense & Security Challenges

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

Damen Shipyards Group has unveiled a new ship design based on modern defence and security requirements. The Multi-Purpose Support Ship (MPSS) has been co-developed with the Portuguese Navy, the vessel’s launching customer. It is a solution for the increasing use of drone technology in combat and surveillance. In addition to its primary function, the MPSS is designed to fulfil a wide range of additional tasks, including auxiliary roles.

Damen has begun construction of the first vessel of this new design. The MPSS range, featuring 7000 and 9000 tons versions, combines the vision of the Portuguese Navy, with Damen’s proven process of shipbuilding, using standardised solutions wherever possible. As a result, the vessel can be constructed quickly and offers a reliable, cost-effective platform.

While the electrical, communication and navigation equipment installed on the MPSS will be military class equipment, the vessel will also use commercial off the shelf technology. This includes, for example, the mission specific equipment modules, by which the vessel achieves its multi-functional capability.

In this way, when not required to perform its primary function, the MPSS can be applied to a wide range of duties including managing drones (air, sea, and sub-sea), conducting amphibious support, emergency/disaster relief, search & rescue, diving support, performing submarine rescue operations and helicopter operations.

The MPSS 7000 is 107 x 20 metres. It is foreseen that it will be operated by a crew of 48 personnel, with additional facilities for up to 100 special personnel and extra, temporary, accommodation for 42 persons, for example in the event of a disaster relief operation. The MPSS 9000 is 130x 20 meters and is able to conduct even more operations.

As a result of its modular approach, the vessel could be utilised year-round and is also easy to maintain. The MPSS Series can remain at sea for periods of at least 45 days. All these factors contribute to the vessel’s overall value, significantly increasing uptime.

Piet van Rooij, Commercial Manager of Damen’s Defence and Security department, said of the new vessel, “The MPSS range is a response to the increasing use of drone technology that we see in modern combat and surveillance situations. We could see that such capabilities would be of growing importance for countries looking to sustain their sovereignty. At the same time, this is a multi-purpose vessel that can be applied to wide range of additional operations, thereby offering value for taxpayer’s money. This theme is further developed using commercial off the shelf technology, which ensure the cost-effective construction of a reliable platform. We’re very much looking forward to showcasing this new vessel, including at exhibitions, in the coming months.”