Damen Naval Selects Alewijnse as Electrical Integration Partner for Frigate

[By: Damen Naval]

Damen Naval has awarded Alewijnse a contract to manage the complete integration and installation of all electrical systems on board the Plataforma Estratégica de Superficie (PES) frigate, being developed for the Navy of the Republic of Colombia.

As the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) integrator, Damen Naval is leading the design, engineering and construction of the Colombian-built frigate in close collaboration with COTECMAR, Colombia’s national shipbuilding company.

Alewijnse was selected as Damen’s primary partner for electrical system integration based on a long- standing and successful collaboration history. Together, the two companies have delivered numerous complex defence and security projects for navies around the world. Their most recent joint effort was the Combat Support Ship Den Helder.

“As one of our co-makers and main suppliers, Alewijnse will play a crucial role in determining the success of the PES project,” says Jasper Oreel, Damen Naval Project Director. “Therefore, I am pleased to see Alewijnse also teaming up to support the local content efforts with the aim to involve the Colombian market.”

“We are proud of our continued partnership with Damen Naval on this value-creating partnership for the Colombian Navy. This is a great example of a strategic alliance where the yard, suppliers, and technology partners collaborate closely," adds Gert Bravenboer, CEO of Alewijnse. Under the scope of the contract, Alewijnse will integrate all major electrical systems, including power distribution, cable routing, power management, and onboard systems such as navigation lighting and entertainment. In addition, Alewijnse will coordinate the delivery of several critical subsystems in close alignment with Damen Naval and trusted technology partners: The propulsion drive system, delivered with Van Meer. The Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS), developed with Praxis Automation. The Integrated Bridge Management System (IBMS), supplied in cooperation with Anschütz GmbH.

Together with Damen Naval and COTECMAR, Alewijnse is also actively supporting local content development. This includes identifying opportunities for Colombian suppliers. This collaboration is part of Damen Naval’s broader vision to support regional security through partnerships, knowledge sharing and industrial cooperation.

The PES frigate, based on Damen’s proven SIGMA 10514 design, will be tailored to meet Colombia’s specific operational requirements. It offers a versatile, future-ready platform capable of integrating various combat suites and advanced technologies. The PES frigate is scheduled for delivery to the Colombian Navy in 2030.