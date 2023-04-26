Damen Marine Services Gets Damen Multi Cat 3313 SD

Damen Marine Services (DMS), the division of Damen Shipyards that offers Damen vessels for charter both fully crewed and bareboat, has taken delivery of the first of a new class of Damen Multi Cat, a Multi Cat 3313 SD named DMS Snipe. While Damen’s Multi-Cat range is known for its shallow draught capabilities, this new class can draw less than two meters, an exceptional achievement for a 33-metre vessel.

The Multi Cat 3313 SD continues the Multi Cat ethos of being the Swiss Army Knife of workboats. The DMS Snipe is equipped with a wide range of equipment including two deck cranes, an anchor winch and towing pins. It also has exception deck space for its length. It is ideal for all types of operation in shallow waters including construction, anchor handling and dredging support.

DMS Snipe has joined DMS’s fleet in the Arabian Gulf. With its long coastline and shallow waters, the Gulf is a consistent source of demand for vessels able to operate in such an environment. Clients include oil & gas majors led by Aramco, dredging and marine construction companies that use them for a variety of activities including anchor handling and supplying fresh water and fuel to offshore installations. Albwardy Damen shipyard in the UAE provides facilities for DMS to resupply and maintain its vessels.

DMS’s latest acquisition has been delivered pre-prepared for upgrade to IMO Tier III compliance. While it is not yet a requirement in the Gulf, by having the necessary pipework, foundations and other preliminary equipment in position, Damen’s Marine NOx Reduction System can be installed quicker and more economically if and when the decision is taken to proceed. With their shallow draught capability, vessels like the Multi Cat 3313 SD can also avoid damaging marine ecosystems when operating close to reefs or the shore.

DMS Snipe was officially handed over to DMS on 20th March in a ceremony held at Albwardy Damen. The Lady Sponsor was Sandra Hitz, the Manager Finance & Administration at Damen Marine Services. Shortly afterwards it set off to begin its first charter, a major dredging operation, which will take place over Q2 and Q3 2023.

Damen Shipyards Group has been in operation for over ninety years and offers maritime solutions worldwide, through design, construction, conversion and repair of ships and ship components. By integrating systems we create innovative, high quality platforms, which provide our customers with maximum added value.

Our core values are fellowship, craftsmanship, entrepreneurship and stewardship. Our goal is to become the world’s most sustainable shipbuilder, via digitalisation, standardisation and serial construction of our vessels.

Damen operates 35 shipyards and 20 other companies in 20 countries, supported by a worldwide sales and service network. Damen Shipyards Group offers direct employment to more than 12,000 people.

