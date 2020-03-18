Damen Marine Components Wins Dredger Steering & Rudder Systems Order

By The Maritime Executive 03-17-2020 09:58:33

Damen Marine Components has won an order for three sets of steering and rudder systems for three dual-fuelled trailing suction hopper dredgers (TSHDs) currently being built at Keppel Offshore & Marine’s shipyard in Singapore for Van Oord.

The vessels will be 138-metres in length and have a hopper capacity of 10,500 m³. They will represent the very latest in sustainable, energy-efficient dredging and are due for delivery in 2021. The third will be handed over the following year.

Each vessel will have two Van der Velden COMMANDER™ piston-type steering systems and two Van der Velden® MASTER Rudders with fish-tail design bulb. The COMMANDER™ piston-type guarantees reliability and high quality thanks to its in-house cylinder design and is available in a range of options with regard to rudder stock connections, rudder angles and cylinders. This makes the installation process efficient and reduces the amount of space required.

The MASTER Rudder offers high manoeuvrability and has a specifically designed, high performance, fish tail profile that can be optimised to suit a wide range of vessels. In addition, the absence of movable parts makes it ideal for vessels operating in shallow waters. The rudders for Van Oord’s TSHDs will have an area of approximately 14 m², be class approved by Bureau Veritas for speeds of up to 15 knots and generate a torque of 270 kNm.

With rudder angles of up to 65º, MASTER Rudders offer high lift and their fish tail design can be optimised to the purpose of the vessel. Each rudder will be executed with rudder bulb. This improves the propeller wake field, thereby saving energy and reducing fuel consumption, and also increases thrust at higher loads.

The robust design and manufacturing ensures uninterrupted operation despite the harsh environment where it operates. The rudder profile has been optimised during model tests for best manoeuvring performance at low speed and shallow water- says Mr. Bogdan MOCANU Area Sales Manager of DMC.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.