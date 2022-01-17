Damen Marine Components to Supply Systems for Thecla Bodewes Shipyard

Damen Marine Components (DMC) has been awarded the contract for Optima nozzles, plug & play Piston-type steering gear and TIMON flap rudders for four coasters being built by Thecla Bodewes Shipyards (TB Shipyards). What is special is that the steering gear for these ships will be supplied plug-and-play, which saves a lot of time during the final installation on board.

Damen Marine Components is supplying various systems to Thecla Bodewes Shipyards for the four identical coasters, which will measure 118 x 14.3 x 6.2 metres. Most striking are the Van der Velden® Piston-type steering systems to be fitted on the ships. DMC will build this steering gear in its own workshop in Hardinxveld-Giessendam.

The complete steering gear on a foundation, including starters, cylinders and all other necessary parts, is then lifted on board at TB Shipyards in the steering gear room and connected to the rudder. Installation therefore takes only a fraction of the time that would have been required if everything had to be installed separately.

“TB Shipyards opted for a plug-and-play version in order to have the steering gear delivered and installed very quickly and efficiently,” says Leo van Zon, Area Sales Manager at DMC. “Building components as efficiently as possible on one frame and testing them in your own workshop creates a complete product of high quality and functionality. This saves time during the outfitting and installation, which is usually carried out by the yard. With the installation of plug-and-play steering gear, very little can go wrong, which minimises risks during outfitting, but also during the life of the ship.”

Collaboration DMC-Thecla Bodewes

As a specialist supplier in the field of steering and rudder technology, DMC has been working with TB Shipyards, which has locations in Harlingen, Kampen and Meppel, for many years to its full satisfaction. Complete steering systems have also been supplied in the past for new construction projects, including push boats, seagoing and inland vessels.

“We know what to expect from each other,” says Emiel Mocking, Head of Newbuilding at Thecla Bodewes Shipyards, about the partnership with Damen Marine Components. “DMC comes up with ideas and provides the customisation we need. On this occasion too, by supplying equipment in the most efficient form as plug-and-play. This allows us to save a lot of time in this project, without compromising quality.”

Completion time and other DMC systems

The new project is scheduled to be completed at the end of 2023, when all coasters are expected to be delivered and commissioned.

In addition to the Van der Velden® Piston-type steering systems, DMC also equips each coaster with the Van der Velden® TIMON flap rudder system and the Optima nozzle. The Optima nozzle offers excellent forward and reverse thrust and an extremely strong profile. For control and monitoring, DMC supplies the complete FU system and BOSS™ Alarm Monitoring System (AMS).



