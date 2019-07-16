Damen Marine Components Supplies Steering Systems for Color Hybrid

Color Hybrid's DMC steering systems and Brunvoll ICP

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-16 16:52:07

Damen Marine Components is proud to have supplied the steering systems for the vessel that has been named “Ship of the Year 2019” at this year’s Nor-Shipping event in Oslo. The contract is for the supply of two Van der Velden TIMON rudders with ART™ and bulb, and two Van der Velden COMMANDER™ rotary vane steering systems, for the RoPax ferry Color Hybrid which, when completed, will be the world’s largest Plug-in Hybrid vessel.

The high lift TIMON flap rudder is ideal for RoPax ferries and other medium and high-speed vessels that require excellent maneuvering capability. With its TIMON slide-bar system and high lift performance, it ensures smooth pressure distribution while avoiding pressure peaks and delivers low drag and saves on energy. It is also easy to maintain with water lubricated bearing and low cavitation erosion. As well as RoPax ferries, TIMON rudders are ideal for tugs, both towing and offshore, tankers and vessels that spend an appreciable portion of their time leaving and entering port.

Van der Velden COMMANDER™ rotary vane steering gear is ideal for all commercial oceangoing vessels with its simple, robust and compact design. With only one movable part it ensures trouble-free, maintenance-free operation for more than 60,000 hours at a time, and each has a second-generation compact actuator for the smoothest possible rudder movements. Mounted inside closed housings, DMC’s advanced sealing technology prevents internal leakage and offers a greatly extended seal life.



Designed by Fosen Yard AS for Color Line, Norway’s biggest shipping company and one of the biggest in European short sea shipping, Color Hybrid is nearing completion at the Ulstein Verft yard in Norway. She is due to begin operations soon on the Sandefjord, Norway/Strömstad, Sweden route. Measuring 160 meters in length and with a beam of 27.1 meters, the vessel has capacity for up to 2,000 passengers and 500 cars, at speeds of up to 17 knots. With a battery package of 4.7MW/h, the vessel will be able to sail up to 12 nautical miles solely on battery power, with shore power for charging available at Sandefjord. Classification is being undertaken by DNV GL.

Damen Marine Components specializes in customized solutions covering every aspect of maneuvering from rudders and streamline bodies to steering gear and propeller nozzles. Complete, optimized packages can be delivered using FEED (front end engineering design). This technique studies of all the relevant hydrodynamic aspects of interactions between a ship’s stern, its propeller(s) and the rudder(s).

Wim Knoester, Director Sales and Marketing at Damen Marine Components, commented: “Thanks to the good cooperation with our partner Brunvoll and due to their Integrated Costa Propulsion (Brunvoll ICP) we have been able to optimize the maneuvering system of this outstanding ship, giving our customer the most efficient and environmental friendly performance.”

