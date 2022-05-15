Damen FCS 7011 Nominated Offshore Energy Vessel of the Year

Image courtesy of Damen

[By: Damen]

Aqua Helix, the Damen Fast Crew Supplier (FCS) 7011 with Ampelmann motion compensated gangway integrated in the structure, has been nominated for the Offshore Energy Vessel of the Year Award 2022. Operating along North Sea offshore platforms, the FCS 7011 is set to revolutionise crew transport, providing great comfort at impressive speed.

The FCS 7011 is capable of continuously sailing at speeds of up to 40 knots to enable short transit times. Two motion control systems and a luxury interior that can accommodate up to 150 persons ensure a highly comfortable commute. A number of marine access solutions can be selected to meet your specific needs. Together with the dynamic positioning system, this enables safe transfers in conditions up to 3.0 m significant wave height.

