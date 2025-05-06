Damen Delivers Second CSD 600 in Record Time from Stock

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

Damen Shipyards Group, a leading manufacturer of dredgers and dredging equipment, is pleased to announce the successful sale and delivery of the second Cutter Suction Dredger (CSD) 600 in its new series of standard dredgers. The CSD was available from stock, ensuring a short delivery time. The customised dredger will be delivered to an Asian customer, complete with a crew training programme on location.

The CSD 600, the first type of the new generation of Damen dredgers, is a standard stationary dredger designed for optimal performance and efficiency. The reliable and robust dredger has a 600 mm dredge pipe diameter, and dredges up to -16 metres. With its 250 kilowatts cutter power it enhances the owner’s dredging capabilities, removing compacted and hardened soils. The powerful dredger, which is designed for single handed operations, is designed for fuel efficiency and has 1980 kW of power installed.

The advanced dredger is equipped with the latest technology to ensure high productivity and reliability in various dredging operations. “The delivery of this unit marks a significant step for the owner,” Damen Sales Manager Inge Hoogenboezem says. “The fleet expansion with cutting-edge dredging equipment will allow them to efficiently execute a river maintenance dredging project. We are pleased that our stock CS D600-dredger meets their tight planning.”

This milestone underscores Damen’s commitment to providing state-of-the-art dredging solutions to meet the demands of the industry. The high performance dismountable dredger is easy transportable to all corners of the globe and is designed to last for years to come.