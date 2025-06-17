Damen Delivers ASD Tug 3010 ICE to Sundsvall Hamn

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

Damen Shipyards Group has delivered an ASD Tug 3010 ICE to Sweden’s Sundsvall Hamn (Port of Sundsvall). The tug is a modern vessel boasting features that ensure its suitability for operations in the harsh Baltic winters as well as the efficiency required for the coming decades. Breaking the ice

The ASD tug 3010 ICE will replace an older tug that was built in 1972. It will spend around 75% of its time breaking ice to enable the entry and departure of vessels from Sundsvall Hamn, as well the harbours of Östrand, Tunadal, Mokajen, Vindskarsvarv, Kubal, and Stockvik nearby.

Additionally, it will perform escort towage operations and, when occasion demands it, assist vessels with broken thrusters and in harsh winds. It will also conduct crew transfer duties from time to time. The tug is additionally outfitted with FiFi 1 firefighting capabilities.

Sundsvall Hamn has named the vessel Drake – the Swedish word for dragon. After a devastating fire in 1888, the city was rebuilt, largely in stone, earning it the name of Stenstaden – Stone City. After this, the dragon was adopted as the city’s symbol.

Taking stock

Sundsvall Hamn had a number of reasons for selecting Damen for its new vessels, says CEO Johan Stenström.

“Damen has been building vessels like this one for a long time and enjoys a good reputation in the business. Besides this, we were working with an older vessel, in a harsh environment. It was important to us, in order to ensure the reliability of our operations, to have a new, high quality vessel delivered quickly.”

As part of its stock building strategy, Damen had already constructed the tug at Damen Song Cam Shipyard in Vietnam, before outfitting it in the Netherlands. Damen takes this approach in order to provide its clients with the rapid delivery of a proven vessel. To ensure its vessels’ suitability for the specific requirements of its clients, Damen offers a range of options.

Sustainable features

In the case of Sundsvall Hamn, this includes installation of a Damen Marine NO X Reduction System. This in-house developed selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system, reduces NO X emissions by up to 80%, ensuring compliance with IMO Tier III regulations.

Damen also installed a shore power connection to the ASD 3010 ICE. With this, Sundsvall Hamn is able to heat the tug at the quayside using electricity, thereby substantially reducing emissions. A further feature of the tug is a winterisation package that ensures its suitability for operations in the sometimes harsh Baltic conditions that Sundsvall experiences. This, too, is designed to reduce emissions.

“The tug features a substantial amount of insultation,” states Captain Mats Lundberg. “Not only does this ensure a comfortable working environment for those onboard, but it also increases efficiency, reducing the amount of energy required to heat the vessel and lowering operational costs and emissions.”

Beyond the vessel

In addition to the tug, Damen is also providing Sundsvall Hamn with crew training. This will consist of both onboard and simulator training to ensure the operators of familiarity with the vessel.

Sundsvall Hamn was supported by Stockholm-based Saltech Consultants in preparing the vessel for Swedish Flag. Damen’s long-standing relationship with the organisation helped to smooth the process.

Damen Sales Manager for Scandinavia Martin Verstraaten, said, “It has been a pleasure to cooperate with Sundsvall Hamn on this project. Our two organisations have been in contact for many years already and I have always found my communication with the organisation to be very pleasant and professional. Their commitment to providing a high quality, safe and reliable operation can be seen in this investment they have made in a modern and efficient, state-of-the-art tug. I am confident that the ASD Tug 3010 ICE will serve them well for the coming decades.”

Project manager Joost Haafkens added, “The cooperation between Damen and Sundsvall Hamn is very good. The communication is very honest and clear, resulting in a very productive relationship. As with all projects, there have been some challenges along the way, but we take them on together and work towards the best possible solution.”