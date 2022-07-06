Damen Delivers ASD Tug 2811 TSM Odet

Image courtesy of Damen

[By: Damen]

The Azimuth Stern Drive (ASD) Tug 2811 TSM Odet was delivered to Thomas Services Maritimes (TSM) at their establishment in Sète at the French Mediterranean coast on 21 June 2022. The powerful vessel is built to the highest standards of safety, performance and comfort and equipped for both handling ships in harbours and sea towage.

The Damen ASD Tug 2811 has 60 tons of bollard pull. It is a highly manoeuvrable tug with ergonomic deck lay-out, allowing easy access to winches, bollards and fairleads. The 360 degrees rotating thrusters – propellers in nozzles - generate high towing power and provide ease of manoeuvring. Through slipping clutches these Kongsberg thrusters seamlessly work together with the powerful Caterpillar main engines. This results in economic and fuel efficient operations.

TSM Odet was built at the Damen Song Cam yard in Vietnam and sailed on her own keel to Port of Sète, which took just over 50 days, consuming just over 3 m³ of fuel per day. The rounded hull shape of the Damen ASD Tug 2811 is based on the successful ASD 2810 model and is considered as one of the most efficient hull forms for tugs. TSM will employ the new vessel in port operations, terminal operations and sea towage. TSM Odet is equipped with a high capacity aft winch to allow for open sea towing operations. The vessel is furthermore equipped with a state of the art digital Alarm, Monitoring & Control System (AMCS), which integrates data from all systems on board, connected by sensors and controls. This connectivity also allows for remote monitoring, enabling owners to optimise fleet performance and efficiency. Firefighting equipment (FiFi-1) was installed, as well as a deck crane. The vessel is equipped with a winterisation package that increases overall energy efficiency. The HVAC system uses excess heat from the engines. Damen double glazing safety glass increases comfort when heating or air conditioning is engaged.



The unique Damen philosophy of standardisation of vessels allows for easy maintenance and rapid availability of equipment and components. TSM has already gained good experience with the Damen quality and service following the 2021 delivery of the two RSD 2513 tugs TSM Rouen and TSM Honfleur.

TSM owns and operates 25 vessels and offers marine services to the offshore renewables industry, harbour and sea towage. The company was established in 1905 and has built an impressive maritime legacy. 175 staff work at TSM. It is based at the French port of Rouen, with subsidiaries in various French ports like Dieppe, Brest, Bordeaux and Sète.



