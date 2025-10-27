Damen Delivers ASD Tug 2111 Argo to WUZ Port and Maritime Services

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

On 23rd October, Damen Shipyards Group delivered an ASD Tug 2111 to WUZ Port and Maritime Services in the Port of Rotterdam. The vessel Argo is the eighth Damen tug to set sail in the WUZ Port and Maritime Services fleet.

The company is growing its fleet in order to support the development of the Port of Gdansk, Poland. As a result of this expansion over the years the company has become Poland’s largest towage company and now operates eighteen vessels and a range of different Damen tug models.

The ASD 2111 is one of the latest models in Damen’s Compact Tugs series. With 21 metres in length and up to 50 tonnes of bollard pull, the vessel is ideally suited to operations in the port’s inner harbour. The vessel was constructed at Damen Shipyards Changde in China, following the signing of a contract in September last year. Although built to the standard ASD Tug 2111 design, Damen has customised the vessel to meet the specific requirements of WUZ.

Prior to the handover in Rotterdam, the tug’s capabilities were thoroughly tested and showcased alongside one of Damen’s fully electric RSD-E 2513 Tugs.

Following a company tradition, the vessel’s name draws on Greek mythology. The ASD Tug 2111 is named Argo, after the ship famously sailed by Jason and the Argonauts in their pursuit of the Golden Fleece.

Damen Sales Director Vadim Akimov said, “We were honored to celebrate the handover in Rotterdam, a nice tradition between our companies, even though this time the weather was typically ‘Dutch autumn’. We are confident that the new tug Argo will play a vital role in supporting WUZ’s growth in Gdansk and we look forward to continuing our strong relationship.”