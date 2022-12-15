Damen Builds Sustainable Scampi Vessel for Seafood Company Sanford

Damen Maaskant and New Zealand based seafood company Sanford Limited have signed a contract for the design and build of a new scampi vessel. Both companies joined in a close co- operation for the development of a purpose equipped and laid out vessel for Sanford Limited’s operations in the Southern Ocean. The vessel, based on the Damen Sea Fisher 3210 will be built to the latest standards in terms of sustainability, comfort and safety.



Pim Schuurman, Regional Sales Director of Damen Shipyards: “We are very grateful that Sanford gives us the confidence by ordering a fishing vessel that will contribute to Sanford’s target of reducing the carbon footprint from its direct operations at sea.”



The fishing vessel, with a diesel-electric system and modern freezer, will be built in Stellendam at Damen Maaskant, the Damen yard specialised in fishing vessel newbuild and repair since 1948. Delivery is expected in 2025.



For this assignment, Damen can show what they are good at: be a worldwide frontrunner in the development and production of innovative?vessels that enable fishermen and fish farmers to maximize their returns from?their profession; sustainable cultivation, harvesting and catching of food from the sea.



The unique vessel design for the scampi fisher vessel was created as a result of intensive and pleasant cooperation between Sanford and the management and technical teams of Damen Shipyards, Damen Maaskant and the Damen Representative for New Zealand.

