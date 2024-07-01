Cyprus Maritime Academy & Mintra New Partnership to Advance Education

[By: Mintra]

Cyprus Maritime Academy (CyMA) and Mintra are delighted to announce the formalisation of their strategic partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will support the drive for innovation and excellence in maritime education.

Mintra, a new collaborator with CyMA, is set to help shape the future of maritime education and sustainability. The partnership underscores their commitment to the advancement of maritime education and the nurturing of future leaders in the field. Through this collaboration, Mintra will offer a Full Scholarship, covering all years of study, for a Cadet enrolled in CyMA’s BSc in Nautical Science program.

Kyriacos Patsalides, Director of Academic Affairs, Intercollege and the Cyprus Maritime Academy says, “We are honoured and grateful for the generous support of Mintra, which will significantly enhance the educational opportunities for Student-Cadets. We have chosen Darina Sotirova as the recipient of this year's scholarship. She is an exceptional young cadet with a bright future in front of her, we hope she will go on to achieve her dream of becoming a Captain, inspiring the next generation of female cadets.”

As an Educational Technology and Human Capital Management company, Mintra is committed to supporting initiatives that help the future of the maritime sector and promote inclusivity. Mintra has chosen to work with CyMA to combat two global issues facing the maritime industry: a decrease in qualified seafarers, and a lack of females on board and in leadership positions in the maritime industry.

As the industry explores solutions to fill the growing shortage of qualified seafarers and create a more inclusive future in the Maritime industry, it has never been more important to think of ways to mentor and foster growth from the foundation up. Mintra and CyMA signed the MoU to demonstrate their commitment to scholarships, creating and delivering maritime-related training courses, and collaboration in National and European Projects.

Emmanolia Kolias, Channel Director for Mintra and Board Member for WISTA Cyprus stated. “As an industry, we need to recognise that collaboration is key. Our partnership with CyMA signifies our commitment to ongoing innovation within Maritime Education and Training and our commitment to our future Seafarers, ensuring that we provide the stepping stones they need. For inclusivity, it is important to be the foundation for Darina and give her the tools that she needs to break the glass ceilings ahead of her."

Darina Sotirova: "A scholarship in the maritime community signifies more than just basic foundations to build a successful career; it embodies an investment in diversity and inclusion, empowering underrepresented voices to navigate new horizons, fostering innovation, and ensuring a richer, more inclusive maritime industry for all. This scholarship will enable me to secure a future where I can serve as a role model for other women aspiring to enter this industry but lacking the courage to do so, a feeling I am all too familiar with."