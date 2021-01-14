CTI Maritec Integration Creates 1st Maritime Focused Testing Service

Maritec is developing test programmes for alternative fuels By The Maritime Executive 01-14-2021 07:47:44

Maritec Pte Ltd, the fuel and oil testing services company acquired by leading certification company Centre Testing International Group (CTI), is now fully integrated into the group’s marine division, leveraging CTI’s world-class R&D capabilities to create the world’s only purely maritime-focused independent testing services company.

The June 2020 acquisition forms part of CTI’s strategy to expand its marine division to meet the bunkering, emissions and environmental challenges shipowners are set to face over coming months and years.

Sangem Hsu, President, Maritec, said: “I am pleased to report that we have successfully integrated CTI’s marine division with that of the well-known fuel testing company Maritec. This acquisition enhances our capabilities and is demonstrative of our commitment to finding new solutions for our customers as they look to comply with existing and emerging environmental rules and regulations.

“Maritec is now the only dedicated one-stop-shop capable of meeting all of the maritime industry’s fluid and materials testing, analysis and certification requirements.”

The Singapore-headquartered company’s range of services now includes marine fuel and lubricant testing and analysis; ballast, potable, ballast, black, grey, oily and scrubber water testing and analysis; hazardous materials, IHM maintenance, recycling supervision and HazMat testing; and asbestos survey’s removal and certification.

John Rendi, General Manager, Marine Environmental Services, CTI, said: “Looking ahead, we believe the fuel quality and environmental issues the shipping industry will face will become even more challenging, more complicated, with a lot of uncertainties. We are investing heavily to ensure our customers can easily overcome these challenges irrespective of the fuels they use.”

Maritec has invested US$1 million into new equipment and is currently developing new testing, quality control and analytical procedures for alternative fuels, including LNG, methanol, ammonia and other biofuels, and their emissions.

“This important acquisition has allowed us to develop tests programmes for alternative fuels, including bio-fuels, electro [synthetic] fuels and blue [gas] fuels. As the industry decarbonises and moves from fossil fuel, we anticipate verification and certification of ship energy systems and GHG emissions will become a regulatory requirement.

“From the investments we have made in advanced data analytics and R&D, we can now undertake all types of fuel tests and analyses, from basic compliance testing and reporting to more bespoke analysis of test samples to prevent operational incidents.”

In support of its increased customer base, Maritec is also set to open new testing facilities and laboratories in strategic maritime hubs around the world, the first of which will be in Shanghai, China.Sangem Hsu said: “We will cut the ribbon on a new full-scale testing laboratory, in Shanghai, in March. This new state-of-the-art facility will help deliver more efficient and effective testing capabilities to our customers with operations in Chinese ports.

“With the completion of the integration of services, Maritec is now able to offer full scale ballast water, potable water, sewage water and scrubber water testing, from five major ports in China and Singapore. In addition to fuel and water testing, we can add IHM, responsible ship recycling services, and asbestos abatement services to our portfolio of services.”

The Shanghai facility adds to Maritec’s presence in Singapore, Rotterdam, Athens and the United Kingdom.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.