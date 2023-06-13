Crystal to Return to Port Everglades

Crystal has announced the cruise line will begin homeporting from Port Everglades in November 2024, with the newly refurbished Crystal Serenity.

Long known for its exceptional service, Crystal is relaunching this summer under the guardianship of the A&K Travel Group with a new name and vision: Crystal - Exceptional at Sea. The first sailing will be aboard Crystal Serenity on July 31, 2023, out of Marseille. The brand will announce its 2025 itineraries later this year and will include Port Everglades for South Florida turnaround days.

"We are excited to make our return to Port Everglades," said Crystal's Vice President of Port Operations & Itinerary Planning Spyros Almpertis. "More than three million guests sail out of Fort Lauderdale each year, and we are happy to now be an option when looking for an exceptional cruising experience."

"Crystal is a natural fit for Port Everglades and will complement our growing fleet of high-end brands," said CEO and Port Director Jonathan Daniels. "Port Everglades is already known as a big-ship cruise port, and more luxury lines are discovering that our terminals are fully scalable to accommodate more intimate ships and their discerning guests."



Crystal Serenity is currently undergoing an extensive refurbishment in Trieste, Italy. When the 740-passenger ship debuts later this summer, enhancements will include larger, updated suites with artisanal finishes, cutting-edge onboard wellness as well as a revamped spa. Guests will also find a new look for specialty dining restaurants Umi Uma and Osteria d'Ovidio along with a new pickleball court, refreshed entertainment and events, and an industry-leading space-to-guest ratio (1 to 93.1 cubic feet).

View details on the latest cruise offerings at PortEverglades.net.

