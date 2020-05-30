Crowley Logistics Promotes Bob Goldenberg to Vice President

By The Maritime Executive 05-27-2020 12:26:48

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.; May 26, 2020 ­– To better serve customers with integrated supply chain solutions across the globe, Crowley Logistics announced today that it has promoted Bob Goldenberg to vice president, commercial operations.

In this new position, Goldenberg will report to Steve Collar, Crowley’s senior vice president and general manager, logistics, and will continue to be based in the company’s Miami office. He will be responsible for providing strategic direction and oversight to the entire commercial logistics team, including U.S. and offshore locations. Goldenberg will use his experience, technology and industry-knowledge to develop a comprehensive commercial strategy focused on increasing efficiencies and value adds in the global supply chain for Crowley’s retail, apparel, perishable, pharmaceutical, breakbulk and general cargo customers.

“Bob is an industry veteran who adds substantial value to our customers’ supply chains,” said Collar. “Since joining Crowley last year, he has directed our efforts to grow our services globally and provides an elevated level of service to all of our customers throughout their logistics processes.”

Goldenberg joined Crowley as vice president, global development, in 2019 following a successful 30-year career with Econocaribe. He began in the traffic department before advancing to operations and sales, including national accounts. He became chief operating officer for the export division, a position he kept after the management team buyout that also made him part-owner. In 2013, following the ECU Worldwide acquisition, he was named chief procurement officer, the position he held until his move to Crowley.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida in management.

During his tenure at Econocaribe, Goldenberg helped to expand the business beyond limited warehousing and less-than-containerload (LCL) ocean exports within a small Caribbean footprint to global imports and exports for both full and less than containerload cargo, airfreight, customs brokerage and truck brokerage. Additionally, the company expanded from a single office to nine across the U.S.

