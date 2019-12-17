Crowley Honored for Environmentally Safe Vessel Operations

By The Maritime Executive 2019-12-17 22:57:15

The Chamber of Shipping of America (CSA) has honored Crowley Maritime Corporation’s commitment to environmentally safe operations by presenting 117 Crowley-owned or operated vessels with Environmental Achievement Awards.

The awards recognize vessels and crews for achieving records free of incidents for environmental excellence. To be eligible for the award, a vessel must have at least a two-year period without reportable spills, U.S. Coast Guard or port states citations for environmental violations, and no state or local pollution violations.

Crowley’s honored vessels include articulated tug-barges, tankers, container ships, ship assist and offshore tugs, and more. With 1,288 years of combined incident-free operations, the honorees include 50 vessels that have surpassed a decade or more without an environmental incident.

“Crowley congratulates the crews and shoreside personnel whose hard work and dedication made these strong records of environmentally safe operations a reality. Our commitment to respecting and protecting our oceans and inland waterways is a crucial part of our safe and reliable operations,” said Capt. Boren Chambers, director, marine operations, Crowley Shipping.

Pictured: Back row (left to right): Captain Stephen Foster (Sunshine State); Captain Christopher Menezes (Garden State); Kelly Baughman, manager, environment, Crowley Shipping; Captain Kevin Griffith (Empire State), Chambers. Front row (left to right): Christina Menezes, Natalie Griffith.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.