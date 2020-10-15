Cox Powertrain Appoints Hugh Hudleston as Head of Sales

Cox Powertrain, a leading British manufacturer of high-powered diesel outboard engines for the global marine industry, is pleased to announce that Hugh Hudleston has joined them as Head of Sales. Hugh will be responsible for the global sales and distribution of the CXO300 diesel outboard as well as managing key relationships within Cox’s network of 35 distributors across the US, UK, Europe and Asia.

Hugh is an experienced businessman with more than 12 years track record of building businesses to capital raising and sales. He was a co-founder of FIXR, a leading ticketing and event management platform in the UK student community which launched in 2014, and now operates in over 60 universities across the country.

Hugh began his career in institutional equity sales at Matrix Corporate Capital, a private financial services group, and then was a Partner at Hawkwood, a capital raising and corporate advisory to smaller UK companies.

Hugh spent four years as a Director of the British Powerboat Racing Club. As an experienced mariner with broad experience and a keen interest in classic powerboats and sailing, he brings with him a broad knowledge of the marine industry, specifically the key leisure market for Cox as it continues to accelerate the global shipping of the CXO300.

Commenting on the appointment, Tim Routsis, CEO of Cox Powertrain, said: “We are pleased to appoint Hugh as Head of Sales at Cox Powertrain. With a successful track record of growing businesses and a passion for our industry, Hugh is the ideal candidate to fulfil this role and help us achieve our business goals in becoming a leading powertrain manufacturer and a key player in the global marine engine market.”

Commenting on his appointment, Hugh Hudleston said: “I am very excited to have joined Cox Powertrain. It is a truly innovative British company, which, as the only manufacturer of a 300-horsepower diesel outboard engine, is offering a brand-new product in a brand-new product category. The response from distributors has been extraordinarily encouraging, and now that production of the engine is increasing, I am looking forward to helping to secure Cox's position as outboard engine supplier of choice for its target markets in the US, UK, Europe and Asia.”

Cox has been ramping up production of the CXO300 since the commencement of production in May this year. To date, engines have been shipped to Singapore, France, Sweden and the US with distribution to further geographical markets planned for this year.

