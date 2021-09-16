Cox Marine Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of New COO

Gavin Wesson has been appointed COO at Cox Marine

[By: Cox Marine]

Cox Marine, a leading British manufacturer of high-powered diesel outboard engines for the global marine industry, is pleased to announce it has strengthened its senior leadership team with the appointment of Gavin Wesson as the new Chief Operating Officer with immediate effect.

Gavin has more than 20 years of experience in manufacturing and engineering operations, supply chain, and overall business leadership. He has held senior leadership roles at GKN Aerospace, GE Aviation and Doncasters Group, and, most recently, COO of Civil Airframe at GKN Aerospace. In this newly created role, Gavin will be tasked with building a world-class operation and supply chain capability, positioning the business for its future, and will be responsible for Production, Manufacturing Engineering, Purchasing and Logistics. Gavin’s appointment is part of the steady strengthening of Cox’s senior team as required by the continued development of the business; from their origins as a Research & Development organisation to a full-spectrum Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).

Tim Routsis, CEO of Cox Powertrain said:

“We are very pleased to announce the appointment of Gavin Wesson as COO. He has extensive experience in engineering and a strong track record as a successful leader at both small entrepreneurial businesses and large multinational matrix-based organisations. Cox Powertrain is making good progress and we will be working closely together to enhance further our processes in order to deliver on our long-term strategy.”

Gavin Wesson, COO of Cox Powertrain said:

“I’m delighted to be joining the Cox Powertrain team as COO. Cox is a highly innovative company, with great technology and a wealth of talent. Cox is an exciting young business with big ambitions and exceptionally well placed for significant growth. I’m looking forward to being a part of the Cox success story.“

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.