COTECMAR Delivers Engineering to NAVESCO for BWTS Installation

By The Maritime Executive 03-18-2021 09:31:20

Under the Ballast Water Management Convention sponsored by the IMO, over the next three and half years, all ships will be required to meet the more stringent standard with full compliance in September 2024.

In 2020, despite the pandemic, COTECMAR delivered engineering for a BWTS´s installation, an Alfa Laval PureBallast 3.1 with a capacity of 500 m3 / h., for NAVESCO´s fleet.

COTECMAR engineers produced all the information required for classification and developed a 3D CAD drawing of the vessel. Because the ship had all its systems in place, the COTECMAR team had to carry out a reverse engineering process.

For the new BWTS, a 3D scan was performed. With the 3D point cloud data obtained and processed, it was used to model the new system to be installed.

With the use of this technology and the experience of our engineers, we were able to produce the information for necessary pipe spools, a structure to be modified, and an installation guide to mitigate risks and reduce installation times.

The engineering drawings were approved by Bureau Veritas as per request from the client.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.