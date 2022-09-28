COTECMAR & Damen Join for Co-Development of Contractual Design for PES

Contract Signing

COTECMAR and Damen signed a contract for the co- development of the Contractual Design for the next generation of frigates for the Colombian Navy. The signing ceremony took place on board of the ARC Almirante Padilla in the Naval Base ARC Bolivar in Cartagena, Colombia.



The design for the program Plataforma Estratégica de Superficie (‘PES’) is based on the proven design of the SIGMA 10514 that was successfully constructed in other non-Damen shipyards. During the contract we will update the design in order to meet the requirements of the end user, the Colombian Navy.



The ambition to further develop the established maritime industry of Colombia fits perfectly in Damen’s strategy to cooperate with local shipyards like COTECMAR. We are proud of the successful cooperation in the ongoing project with COTECMAR for the Maritime Authorities DIMAR and we look forward to continue in this next, important milestone.



We are grateful for the trust placed in us by the Colombian Navy and COTECMAR.

