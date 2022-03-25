Cool Company Ltd Announces Appointment of Dedicated Management Team

[By: CoolCo]

Following the formation of Cool Company Ltd. (“CoolCo” or the “Company”) and successful equity raise in January 2022, the board of CoolCo is pleased to announce the appointment of a new management team: Mr. Richard Tyrrell as Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Johannes (John) P. Boots as Chief Financial Officer, and Ms. Sarah Choudhry as General Counsel.

Mr. Tyrrell joins CoolCo from Höegh LNG where he held several senior positions including Chief Development Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Höegh LNG Partners. Prior to joining Höegh LNG, Richard worked as an investment banker for Perella Weinberg Partners and Morgan Stanley. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School and a BEng Mechanical Engineering from Imperial College.

Mr. Boots brings decades of capital markets, investor relations, and treasury experience to CoolCo. He most recently served as CFO of Pacific Drilling S.A.

Ms. Choudhry has a 15-year background in maritime law. She spent the past three years as legal counsel for Eastern Pacific Shipping, one of the world’s largest shipping companies and the largest shareholder of CoolCo.

The new management team will join CoolCo during Q2 2022 allowing a smooth management transition and will operate from the Company’s London offices.

Cyril Ducau, Chairman of CoolCo and Chief Executive Officer of Eastern Pacific Shipping, stated:

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to welcome Mr. Tyrrell, Mr. Boots and Ms. Choudhry and express our great confidence that they will establish CoolCo as a market leader in LNG shipping. After a thorough search, we concluded that these experienced professionals would form the ideal team to lead CoolCo. I am delighted that all three are joining the Company and bringing with them their deep industry knowledge, leadership experience, and a track record of success. With a strong shareholder base, a favourable LNG market, and an experienced management team, CoolCo is poised to deliver exceptional shareholder value in the short and long term.

I would also like to take the opportunity to thank our interim management team of Mr. Karl Fredrik Staubo and Mr. Eduardo Maranhao for their important contribution to the formation and launch of CoolCo. We will continue to work with them and the rest of the Golar team to make CoolCo a success.”

Mr. Richard Tyrell commented:

“CoolCo is an exciting opportunity to build a market leader in LNG shipping. It has assets that will provide a competitive platform for growth and backing from strong industrial shareholders. The combination of the newly announced team with first-class professionals joining from Golar further positions the company

to benefit from strengthened LNG freight fundamentals. I look forward to starting in the position of Chief Executive Officer at the end of the quarter.”



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.