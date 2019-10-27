Contship Italia Embarks Upon its Fifth Roadshow in Asia

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-27 16:24:28

Contship Italia Group, Italy’s leading intermodal transport and terminal operator, embarked on its fifth Asia Road Show this week and noted the increased interest from Asian shippers in the benefits of the “Southern Gateway Alternative” as an efficient way of delivering cargo in and out of central and South Europe.

A senior management delegation, led by Daniele Testi, Marketing and Communications Director, and Peter Hill, Sales and Business Development Director, together with Peter Robino, Sales and Business Development Specialist, visited Seoul and Shanghai this week. The events in both cities were well received, with more than 100 professionals from the logistics, freight forwarding and maritime sectors attending.

“Contship Italia started its Asia Roadshows program five years ago. This time, during our discussion and the dialogue sessions, we noticed there was a significant increase in risk-management awareness. Compared to our previous visits, shippers and logistics service providers here are proactively exploring viable alternatives to diversify their transport chain and offer their final customers product differentiation, focusing on value instead of only cost,” Testi said.

The annual roadshow aims to highlight the benefits of La Spezia Container Terminal as a Southern Gateway Alternative to exporters and importers in Asia. Industry professionals also learnt about Contship Italia’s extended rail connectivity as well as its integrated and reliable port-to-rail network in the Eurozone, how this integrated model provides shippers an opportunity to save on inventory costs and to gain instant access to almost 50 percent of Italian GDP within 300 kilometers.

The Contship Italia 2019 Asia Roadshow moves onto Hong Kong next week with a seminar and Italian wine-tasting session on Tuesday, October 29, followed by Taipei on Wednesday October 30. The delegation will conclude its roadshow in Singapore on November 1.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.