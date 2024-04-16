Conrad Shipyard Wins National Award for Excellence in Safety

[By: Conrad Industries]

Conrad Shipyard, LLC, announces it has been awarded a 2023 AEU Safety Award for the company’s strong commitment to safety in the workplace. The American Equity Underwriters, Inc., the leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance for waterfront employers, presents the AEU Safety Awards each year to its best performing members nationwide.

“This prestigious award is a direct reflection of our company’s culture and Goal Zero journey,” said Conrad’s CEO, Johnny Conrad. “It is attributable to the hard work and dedication of our employees who take great pride in preserving our core values with safety being of the utmost importance.”

Eligibility for the awards is based on the frequency and severity of workers’ compensation incidents for the prior calendar year, as well as safety-related metrics determined by AEU’s loss control team.

"Receiving the AEU Safety Award illustrates a member’s excellence in safety," said Jimmy Burgin, AEU's senior vice president and director of loss control. "This achievement speaks volumes about the steadfast dedication of every employee within an organization. From supervisors to frontline personnel, their tireless efforts in maintaining a top-tier safety program truly set them apart in the maritime industry."