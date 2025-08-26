Conrad Shipyard Delivers New York’s First Hybrid-Electric Public Ferry
[By: Conrad Shipyard]
Conrad Shipyard has proudly delivered the Harbor Charger, New York State’s first hybrid-electric public ferry, to The Trust for Governors Island. Designed by Elliott Bay Design Group and built at Conrad’s Morgan City, Louisiana facility, this groundbreaking 1,200-passenger vessel marks a bold step forward in sustainable maritime transportation.
Equipped with Siemens Energy’s advanced hybrid propulsion technology, the Harbor Charger operates in battery-only, zero-emissions mode or hybrid diesel-assisted mode resulting in a reduction of CO2 emissions by nearly 600 tons annually. The ferry will replace a 1956 diesel-powered vessel, delivering faster, cleaner, and more efficient service for nearly one million visitors each year between Manhattan and Governors Island.
“Delivering the Harbor Chargerto New York Harbor is a proud moment for all of us at Conrad. The ferry is a great example of how traditional craftsmanship and next-generation technology can come together to shape a more sustainable future on the water,” said Johnny Conrad, Executive Chairman. “We are honored to have partnered with the Trust and the people of New York to build a vessel that will serve the community for decades to come.”
With its modern amenities, ADA accessibility, and cutting-edge green technology, the vessel showcases what is possible when visionary design meets premier shipbuilding craftsmanship.
