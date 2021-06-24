Conley’s New Ship to Shore Cranes Arriving Tuesday

On Tuesday morning, three new low-profile, Neo-Panamax cranes are expected to arrive at Conley Container Terminal. The cranes left from China in mid-April.

Two of the cranes are 205 feet tall with a lifting height of 160 feet and can reach 22 container rows wide, and are the tallest low profile cranes in the world. The other crane is 145 feet tall, due to its proximity to the Logan Airport flight path, with a lifting height of 100 feet. These new cranes will efficiently service larger container ships holding 12,000-14,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units, known as containers). Larger cranes are needed due to the shipping industry’s shift toward larger vessels that hold more containers.

These cranes, along with a new berth and a deepened Boston Harbor, enable Boston to handle larger ships, providing New England importers and exporters greater access and connectivity to the global marketplace, facilitating future growth at Conley Terminal.

WHAT: Arrival of three new cranes, making Boston Big Ship Ready.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021

At approximately 8:00 a.m. the ship will be nearing Boston Harbor. By 9:00 a.m. the ship is expected to approach Deer Island. The ship will then head toward the Reserved Channel, finally stopping at Conley Terminal. It will take the ship an estimated 30-45 minutes to get from Deer Island to Conley Terminal.

Unloading the cranes from the ship will happen over time, and take up to one week.

WHERE: The ship will be visible from many vantage points along its route, including Castle Island, Deer Island, 88 Black Falcon and the Summer Street bridge in South Boston.

Parking for media will be set aside in the 88 Black Falcon Avenue parking lot, South Boston, directly across from where the ship will dock.

