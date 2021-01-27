Compass Logistics & Marine Appoints Head of Operations

By The Maritime Executive 01-27-2021 04:33:56

Jason Bernick recently joined Compass Logistics & Marine as the Head of Operations.

Jason sailed early in his career as a member of Master, Mates, and Pilots before turning shoreside and working at Horizon Lines and eventually leading operations for Horizon Logistics.

His career has taken him into both very established companies and early-stage startups. He has excelled in pivotal roles developing seamless inbound supply chains for international OEM's while also constructing final mile delivery networks to service domestic and international customers.

His work at Fab.com, Square, and Drop (formerly Massdrop) was instrumental in launching products to market by ensuring supply chain efficiency and stability were best in class and sustainable. He brings nearly 20 years of experience in all facets of logistics and supply chain with a deep niche in working at startups that win.

Compass Logistics & Marine is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned logistics company based in South Florida. We specialize in customs brokerage, import/export, yacht and aviation, government and military, trucking and warehousing. With 35 years of experience, a service first approach and a worldwide network, our team is ready to create custom solutions that fit your needs and exceed expectations.

