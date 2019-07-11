Colombo Dockyard Launches Dedicated Afloat Repair Service

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-11 22:02:15

Leading Sri Lankan shipbuilding and ship repair service provider Colombo Dockyard PLC has established a dedicated unit to handle afloat ship repairs with fast response and reliable service capability at all Sri Lankan ports.

The RAPID RESPONSE AFLOAT REPAIR SERVICE (RRARS) was officially launched on May 31, 2019 following two years of preliminary service provision which gained the confidence of the shipping community with vessels calling at ports located in Sri Lankan waters. During that time over 100 projects were delivered by RRARS to customers including V.Ships UK, Essar Shipping Ltd, Mumbai, Bremer Bereederungsgesellschaft GmbH & Co. Kg, BBG Breman.

Established to provide fast response and reliable repair services, RRARS was strategically developed under the leadership and guidance of Mr H. Tanaka, Chairman and Mr D.V. Abeysinghe, Managing Director, Colombo Dockyard PLC to meet an identified need-gap in one of the busiest hub ports in the South East Asian region.

Ahead of the official launch of the service, which is available in the ports of Colombo, Galle, Trincomalee, and Hambantota, the RRARS rapid response team has been strengthened and systems streamlined to accommodate the inquiries smoothly. The reliability and versatility of the service is augmented with the spare part back up from the OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) and Colombo Dockyard’s integrated supply/logistics network.

Mr. D V Abeysinghe, Managing Director, Colombo Dockyard PLC says, “The establishment of this vital service signals the return to normalcy in Sri Lanka’s shipping operations.”

