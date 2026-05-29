Cobham Satcom Expands GMDSS Choice with New SAILOR 7200 Terminal

[By: Cobham Satcom]

Cobham Satcom will showcase its new SAILOR 7200 terminal for Iridium at Posidonia 2026, expanding customer choice in next-generation Global Maritime Distress & Safety System (GMDSS) services and strengthening the company’s position as the only GMDSS equipment manufacturer supporting both recognised satellite safety service ecosystems.

For the first time, shipowners and operators have choice in how next-generation GMDSS services are implemented across their fleets. Together with the continued availability of the well-known SAILOR mini-C for Inmarsat services, the introduction of SAILOR 7200 for Iridium Certus services enables Cobham Satcom to meet any needs and provide independent guidance based on vessel operations and trading patterns, without commercial lock-in to a single network.

Built on decades of GMDSS and maritime safety innovation, SAILOR 7200 is a next-generation GMDSS solution for Iridium’s LEO constellation, offering truly global coverage, even in polar regions. The terminal combines GMDSS, Ship Security Alert System (SSAS) and Long-Range Identification and Tracking (LRIT) functionality within a single integrated platform designed to simplify installation and GMDSS compliance.

The compact omni-directional antenna features built-in intelligence with no pointing required, while the proven SAILOR user interface ensures intuitive and familiar operation, helping reduce crew training requirements and simplify installation further. With its small footprint, low power consumption and integrated architecture, SAILOR 7200 is designed to reduce complexity and lower total cost of ownership across a wide range of vessel types.

Cobham Satcom’s involvement in satellite maritime safety communications dates back to the establishment of Inmarsat in 1979, while SAILOR has been a leading name in GMDSS equipment since the system’s introduction. Today, more than 300,000 SAILOR maritime L-band antennas have been deployed globally.

Cobham Satcom will showcase the SAILOR 7200 terminal at stand 3.411/2 during Posidonia 2026 in Athens.