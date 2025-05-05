CMA CGM Vessel Classed with Indian Register of Shipping

[By: Indian Register of Shipping]

Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) is proud to announce that CMA CGM Vitoria, a vessel operated by CMA CGM, one of the world’s leading container shipping lines, has been successfully classed with IRS.

This milestone marks a significant achievement in IRS’s growing engagement with major global shipping companies and reinforces its standing as a trusted and recognised classification society on the international stage. CMA CGM’s decision to work with IRS reflects the strong technical expertise, high standards of service, and commitment to excellence that IRS consistently delivers.

Commenting on the development, Mr. P K Mishra, Managing Director of IRS, said, "We are delighted to have the trust of CMA CGM, a global leader in container shipping. This collaboration is a testament to IRS’s growing global footprint and our unwavering focus on providing world-class services to the shipping industry."

As IRS continues to expand its reach among top-tier international operators, this collaboration further underscores its capability to support the evolving needs of the global maritime sector.