CMA CGM Strengthens Strategic Presence in Vietnam with New Terminal Project

[By: CMA CGM[

CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air, and logistics solutions, announces the signing of a partnership agreement with Saigon Newport Corporation (SNP) to develop a new deep-water terminal in Haiphong, northern Vietnam.

The agreement covers the design, construction, and operation of the Lach Huyen terminals 7&8, located in the strategically positioned Lach Huyen area in Haiphong. The terminal will have a capacity of 1.9 million TEUs and is scheduled to open in 2028.

A Major Project to Support Northern Vietnam’s Rapid Growth

The project is designed to meet the sharp increase in container volumes in northern Vietnam—one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing economic zones. This partnership will enable CMA CGM to secure long-term capacity in a region that has become central to Asian supply chains due to its rapid industrial and logistics development.

Strong Collaboration with Leading Local Partners

This project reflects CMA CGM’s commitment to working with top-tier local partners, combining expertise to deliver best-in-class service to customers and support a fluid, competitive supply chain.

In partnership with Saigon Newport Corporation, the Lach Huyen 7&8 container terminal represents a total investment of USD 600 million.

A Solid Local Footprint in Vietnam

CMA CGM has been active in Vietnam since 1989, with five offices in Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Haiphong, Danang, and Quy Nhon, and a team of more than 550 employees. The Group operates 29 weekly services across seven ports in the country, connecting major global trade routes to an advanced intermodal network via CEVA Logistics.

CMA CGM is co-owner of the Gemalink terminal in Cai Mep and the Vietnam International Container Terminal in Ho Chi Minh City. With stakes in 62 terminals worldwide, the Group continues to expand its port operations to support the growth of its shipping lines and ensure optimal service quality for its customers.