CMA CGM Group Launches Call for Projects Worth €200 Million

A total of €200 million for all companies operating in the maritime industry in mainland France and the French overseas departments and territories. Applicants can submit their projects on the dedicated platform as of January 22. Call for projects financed and coordinated by the CMA CGM Fund for Energies to support innovative solutions, in collaboration with public actors.

The CMA CGM Group has launched a call for projects targeted at start-ups and businesses working on concrete solutions to step up the pace of decarbonization within all areas of the French shipping industry. Announced at the Assises de l’Economie de la Mer (French maritime economy conference) by Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the CMA CGM Group, it is backed by the CMA CGM Fund Energies.

Unprecedented call for projects open to all companies operating in the French shipping industry

This call for projects is open to all start-ups and businesses wanting to step up the pace of decarbonizing the “blue economy” or shipping industry in mainland France and the French overseas departments and territories in the following areas:

freight transportation

tourism and cruising

fishing and seafood products

infrastructure

naval and nautical industries

renewable energies.

To apply : https://decarbonation.cma-cgm. com

Projects will be selected based on their concrete impact on the decarbonizing of the French shipping industry, the maturity of the projects and the economic feasibility. Some of them may receive shared investments from the public sector and private operators and beneficiate from the assistance of shipping industry experts to give them every chance of success.

In collaboration with the French State Secretariat for the Sea and the various public sector bodies involved in the France 2030 plan, and in accordance with its commitment, the CMA CGM Group will open the platform on January 22, 2023.

Financed by the CMA CGM Group’s Fund for Energies

The Fund for Energies was created by Rodolphe Saadé in September 2022, providing €1.5 billion over five years it aims to accelerate its energy transition in order to achieve Net Zero Carbon by 2050. The fund will invest to supporting the development and generation of renewable energies, stepping up the pace of decarbonizing industrial facilities across all of the Group’s activities, and promoting innovative projects and low emission mobility solutions.

