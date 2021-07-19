ClassNK & the Carbon Trust Sign MoU to Support Japanese Offshore Wind

ClassNK, an internationally recognised classification society and the Carbon Trust, a global climate change consultancy, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the progress of offshore wind power generation in Japan. As independent organisations with shared values this agreement will enable ClassNK and the Carbon Trust to collaborate on assisting national initiatives to improve progress in areas that are critical to the successful implementation of offshore wind projects, including acceleration of industrial development and technical innovation, regulatory and policy reform, standardisation and increasing skills in the industry.

In December 2020, Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) published its Green Growth Strategy, which includes the offshore wind industry as one of 14 sectors expected to grow. In addition, the Public-Private Council has established the Vision for Offshore Wind Power Industry to enhance the competitiveness of the offshore wind sector, accelerate efforts to promote effective and efficient R&D and strengthen the supply chain to reach the target of 10GW by 2030 and 30-45GW by 2040.

The Carbon Trust has a strong track record in helping to scale up offshore wind globally by providing strategic and policy advice to governments and industry, and by accelerating innovation and cost reduction through a portfolio of industry-leading collaborative research, development and demonstration programmes. Meanwhile, ClassNK has longstanding and well-respected knowledge in the maritime sector and recently expanded its wind power-related certification services, such as type approval and wind farm certification for obtaining permissions in line with Japan’s regulations. The MOU will enable the deep expertise of both organisations to be combined and will benefit the future competitiveness of the Japanese offshore wind power industry.



At ClassNK:

“Offshore wind power is one of the key measures identified to achieve the 2050 Net Zero declaration in Japan. ClassNK has so far contributed to the safe construction of offshore wind projects by confirming safety and reliability from a technical perspective under the collaboration with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT), and other authorities. Having recognised the substantial role the Carbon Trust has played in promoting the offshore wind industry in the UK and Europe, we are glad to sign this momentous MOU.” ?J.Hirata, General Manager of Innovation and Sustainability Center?



At the Carbon Trust:

“The Carbon Trust has been at the forefront of accelerating progress in the offshore wind industry since 2008, working closely with industry and governments to inform policy, support technology development and deliver cost reductions. In recent years, our expertise has enabled us to work with government departments and organisations in Japan and we are excited to build on this experience through our agreement with ClassNK. As Japan’s ‘Vision for Offshore Wind Power Industry’ has been announced, it is clear that the government is making good progress in establishing an industry that has the potential to be transformational. ?Jan Matthiesen, Director Offshore Wind at the Carbon Trust.?

