ClassNK Releases “PrimeShip-GREEN/MinPower ver.2.0” Shipyard Tool

[By: ClassNK]

Leading Classification Society ClassNK released “PrimeShip-GREEN/MinPower ver.2.0” on 5th November 2021. It has been developed to help shipyards comply with IMO guidelines for minimum propulsion power to maintain the manoeuvrability of ships in adverse conditions.



For each ship to which “Required EEDI” of MARPOL Annex VI applies, its installed propulsion power should not be less than the propulsion power needed to maintain the manoeuvrability of the ship in adverse conditions. The evaluation has been required in line with “2013 Interim Guidelines for Determining Minimum Propulsion Power to Maintain the Manoeuvrability of Ships in Adverse Conditions*1”. At MEPC 76 held in June 2021, the amendments to revise the definition of adverse conditions and incorporate R&D outcomes of SHOPERA and JASNAOE were adopted, and “Guidelines for Determining Minimum Propulsion Power to Maintain the Manoeuvrability of Ships in Adverse Conditions*2” has been newly issued.



ClassNK has provided shipyards, ship designers, and the greater maritime industry with “PrimeShip-GREEN/MinPower” as a support tool since 2014 so that they can smoothly evaluate the minimum propulsion power requirement for their ships in compliance with the IMO guidelines. Following the amendments, the society has newly developed “PrimeShip-GREEN/MinPower ver.2.0” supporting the latest minimum propulsion power requirement, while having the same user-friendly interface as the former version.

