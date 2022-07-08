ClassNK Releases "Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels"

[By: ClassNK]

ClassNK has released the "Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels (Edtion 2.0)," which sets forth safety requirements for ships fueled by methanol, ethanol, LPG, and ammonia. In particular, specific requirements for ammonia-fueled ships have been added to provide guidance for the design of alternative-fueled ships.



These guidelines comprehensively describe safety requirements for methanol, ethanol, and ammonia-fueled ships. Taking into account the risks posed by the use of alternative fuels against ships, crews, and the environment, they specify requirements for installation, controls, and safety devices to minimize those risks.



The recently published Edition 2.0 reflects the ClassNK’s expertise for ammonia, which is toxic to humans and corrosive to materials, gained through R&D in partnership with the industry and its design review experiences based on the guidelines.



Specific requirements, including isolation distances from areas where there is a risk of ammonia release to areas that should be protected, and safety design concepts to design engines and boilers using ammonia fuel have been added to ensure the safety of ammonia-fueled ships.



The guidelines are available to download via “Guidelines” of ClassNK’s website for those who have registered for the ClassNK “My Page”.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.