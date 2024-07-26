ClassNK Releases ‘ClassNK Technical Journal’

[By: ClassNK]

ClassNK has released the latest ‘ClassNK Technical Journal’, which has been published for contributing to the advancement of technology and society through the outcome of R&D and technical activities.

The latest issue, ‘ClassNK Technical Journal No.9 2024 (I)’ features entitled ‘Initiatives for Vehicle Carrier Fires’, which introduces the guidance for the safe transportation of EVs and fire-extinguishing technology for vehicle carriers. This issue also includes diverse articles and papers, related to a joint research project with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) on launch vehicle recovery ship, recent technological activities and other topics.

ClassNK will continue research and development which contribute to securing the safety of human life and property at sea, protecting the marine environment, creating innovations that lead society, and will strive to contribute to the further development of maritime industry through such insight provision.

ClassNK Technical Journals are available to download via ClassNK’s website.