ClassNK Opens New Survey Offices in Kandla and Valencia

By The Maritime Executive 10-01-2020 01:10:43

Kandla and Valencia - Leading classification society ClassNK has opened new exclusive survey offices in Kandla (India) and Valencia (Spain) with operations beginning 1 October 2020.

Both offices are located in one of the most well-known port cities in each country. In recent years, the number of surveys and audits required in the northwest part of India and southern part of Spain has been increasing. Through the opening of its newest offices, ClassNK will improve the efficiency of its ship surveys and audits in these areas.

ClassNK will continue to improve its worldwide survey offices network in order to meet its clients’ requests and provide timely and high-quality services.

