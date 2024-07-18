ClassNK Grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to ‘i-MITEC’

[By: ClassNK]

ClassNK has granted its Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to a Ship IoT Application ‘i-MITEC’ by MIURA CO., LTD.

‘i-MITEC’ uses a cloud-based environment to provide a range of services, collecting and storing operation data from equipment such as marine boilers and ballast water management systems that are fitted with communication functionality. The stored data can be used in combination with analysis by MIURA field engineers to provide suggestions for effective operational methods such as preventing trouble.

ClassNK has verified the function of ‘i-MITEC’, 1. Monitoring function of the MIURA equipment on board among the crew on board the ship, managing supervisors, and MIURA field engineers, 2. Prompt identification of causes and actions in case of abnormality by troubleshooting, 3. Maintenance calendar function to keep the equipment in good condition, 4. Alarm mail provides instant notification of the equipment's abnormal situation, 5. Parts replacement cycle management to prevent sudden failures, 6. Easy accessibility by anyone related to vessel operations anytime, anywhere, to devices with internet access, and issued a certificate.

ClassNK will continue to further promote its Innovation Endorsement for Ships, Products & Solutions, and Providers, and strive to support innovative technologies and initiatives.