CJC Acquires CTRL Marine Solutions from The Shipowners’ Club

[By: CJC]

Campbell Johnston Clark (CJC) has agreed to acquire CTRL Marine Solutions from Shipowners’ Mutual Protection Ltd. The acquisition underlines the importance of P&I work to CJC, whilst further enhancing the firm’s position at the forefront of providing bespoke legal and technical services to P&I Clubs and their members.

As one of the first companies of its kind, CTRL Marine Solutions Ltd has worked with Shipowners’ Club as an in-house legal resource accepting instructions from Members on shipping and personal injury claims.

Following the acquisition, CTRL will be led by current Associate Director Helen McCormick, who will be appointed as a Director of CTRL. CTRL will continue to operate under its existing trading name, with McCormick based in the CJC London office.

“We are very pleased to welcome Helen to the team and look forward to working with her to support the excellent reputation established by CTRL and in further developing the business as a specialised CJC service,” said Alistair Johnston, Director, CJC. “This is a subtle broadening of CJC’s portfolio, where we see opportunities to deepen understanding in aspects of P&I work at the firm and prospects for growth.

“Services will be enhanced by the acquisition as existing CTRL shipowners will have more direct access to the full scope of maritime legal services provided by CJC and as CTRL extends its offer to other clubs and to other jurisdictions. CJC’s ambition to provide the highest quality service, innovation and technical expertise make it a natural fit for the ongoing development and advancement of CTRL services.”

Johnston also emphasised how the acquisition built on the relationship between CJC and Shipowners’ Club covering P&I and FD&D. The new parent would honour all pre-existing CTRL benefits for Club Members, he said.

Commenting on the acquisition, Phil Orme, Chairman, Shipowners’ Mutual Protection, said: “We are delighted that the service that CTRL offers will continue under CJC’s ownership and that CTRL will further benefit from the wider offering that CJC’s ownership can deliver.”

