CIMAC CONGRESS: Six Months To Go

[By: CIMAC]

Zurich, a city with around 450,000 inhabitants, is primarily known for its role in the banking and finance sectors and the picturesque Lake Zurich. However, from May 19 to 23, 2025, Zurich will transform into the global hub for the large engine, power drives, and propulsion industry. This transformation is due to the 31st CIMAC Congress, which promises to be a significant event for industry professionals worldwide.

Brigitte Waernier-Gut from Swissmem, the Swiss tech industry association organizing the Congress as a national member of CIMAC, has set ambitious goals: “More than 700 experts from around the world attended the previous congress in Busan. We aim to surpass that. Along with a robust program, Switzerland's key role in the large engine industry and our central European location are our strongest assets,” she says, noting that the entire team is eagerly anticipating the event. Dominik Schneiter, CIMAC Congress President and CEO of WinGD, headquartered in Winterthur, is convinced that the 31st CIMAC Congress will once again be a special event: “Our collective industry has a crucial role in the clean-energy transition. The innovation we are driving today sets the path for the decarbonization urgently needed globally. The CIMAC Congress is the stage where we come together to inspire and challenge each other, exchanging ideas and innovative solutions. This gathering fosters close collaboration across the entire value chain which is key to our success. I look forward to a productive and inspiring week together in Zurich with colleagues from around the world.”

For Christoph Rofka, CIMAC Vice President for Communications and Division President at Accelleron, the Congress is not only a must-attend event because of the presentations, panel discussions and poster sessions. “In my view, the informal discussions and multiple conversations during the congress are almost as important as the experts' contributions to the official program. Here you can take your time to explore things and get to the bottom of them. And you can meet practically all the experts in one single place.”

From May 19 to 23, 2025, visitors can expect over 200 presentations, poster sessions, panel discussions and an exhibition, as well as an extensive supporting program. Registration is already open offering an early bird rate. The preliminary program has just been published.