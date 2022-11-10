Christiania Shipping Adopts StormGeo's CII Simulator

[By: StormGeo]

9 November 2020 - The Danish ship owner and charterer Christiania Shipping signs with StormGeo to improve its environmental performance and decarbonize its operations with CII simulations.

The specialized chemical ship owning and chartering company Christiania Shipping currently operates 20 vessels and has positioned itself as a leading trade niche player with operations in Europe, West Africa, and the Mediterranean. Eager to improve the environmental performance of its fleet and stay compliant with industry regulations even before they start in 2023, the company added StormGeo’s CII Simulator to its fleet performance management toolbox in June 2022.

“With the new Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) rating scheme coming into play soon, we are determined to do our part in decarbonizing the shipping industry,” says Rune Eriksen, Chief Operating Manager at Christiania Shipping. “StormGeo’s CII Simulator not only gives us deep insights into the CII status of our individual vessels but also helps us make well-informed decisions on how we best can deploy our fleet. The system is very user-friendly and is being used across the organization.”

Christiania Shipping already leverages StormGeo’s s-Insight | Log reporting tool for onboard data collection, automated ship-to-shore reporting systems, and comprehensive dashboards. With StormGeo’s CII Simulator, the company expands its capabilities, having a flexible and actionable tool to collaborate on operational deployment and achieve desirable CII ratings.

With StormGeo's CII Simulator, Christiania Shipping is already able to monitor the compliance status for an entire year and forecast next year's CII ratings based on potential future deterioration. The simulations easily reveal any deterioration that indicates the need for vessel retrofits or major vessel conversions, should operational measures prove insufficient.

“StormGeo is excited to have Christiania Shipping onboard and provide the tools they need to ensure regulatory compliance and reach their decarbonization targets,” says Espen Martinsen, VP of Sales at StormGeo. “We have long experience helping shipping companies improve their environmental performance and now offer a user-friendly solution that can help drive the green agenda in the shipping industry even further.”

The CII Simulator not only allows the user to monitor the current CII performance of the vessel, but it also allows the user to simulate different operational scenarios. The CII simulator is part of the Environmental Performance Module in StormGeo’s s-Insight, a world-leading fleet performance management solution that ensures vessel compliance and provides simple, trustworthy data reporting systems.

