Chevron Appoints Industry Leader to Spearhead Marine Business Growth

[By: Chevron]

Chevron proudly announces the appointment of Ayten Yavuz as the new General Manager of its Global Marine Products business. With an extensive background spanning numerous years in the industry and the company, Ayten brings a wealth of experience and expertise that will significantly contribute to the advancement and expansion of the company's initiatives.



In her new role, Ayten will be responsible for charting the course towards profitable growth, innovation, and development within the marine business sector. Leveraging her vast industry knowledge, she will lead efforts aimed at bolstering Chevron's commitment to participate in the marine industry's lower carbon future.



Ayten joined the company in 1991 and brings a track record of success with notable positions held over three decades at Chevron. Most recently, Ayten was the Regional Manager of Chevron Marine Products for North West Europe and the Americas.



“I am very proud and honoured to lead Chevron’s Global Marine business at such an important and exciting time in the industry,” said Ayten. “A key focus will be to explore pathways to support the marine sector’s decarbonization ambitions. As an integrated energy company, we have a responsibility to support customers into this new era and beyond. Together with Chevron’s Renewable Energy Group, we are growing our presence in marine renewable fuels. Our energy transition strategy is to leverage our strengths to safely deliver lower carbon energy to a growing world. Chevron will continue to work with industry partners around R&D, demonstration, and deployment of emerging technologies to meet the evolving needs of the marine sector.”