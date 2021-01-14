Ceres Terminals Appoints Alana Grimaud As Manager Of Comm. & Branding

Ceres Terminals Incorporated is excited to announce the appointment of Alana Grimaud as Manager of its newly created Communications and Branding Department. Ms. Grimaud’s extensive background as a public speaker, publicist and business leadership expert, will add a whole new dimension to how the Ceres brand is perceived in the marketplace. She will be based in the Ceres Nashville headquarters.

Alana Grimaud’s career includes extensive expertise in communications, marketing, public relations, politics, and business. She holds a BS in Interpersonal Communication and Leadership from Trevecca Nazarene University.

“Communications and Branding are major components to any business, and at Ceres we have great potential for growth within our Communications Department,” Alana said.

In 2015, she was Project Supervisor & Recruiter for the Office of Admissions of Trevecca University. In 2017, she was a Staff Intern for the United States Senate and a Legislative Intern for the U.S. House of Representatives. Before accepting her new position at Ceres, Ms. Grimaud worked at Wang Vision Institute in Nashville as Publicist, Marketing and Social Media Manager and was promoted to Communications Director and Publicist.

“Alana brings a fresh, new approach and outlook for the Ceres brand. She is highly motivated and takes great pride in her work ethics. She can tackle any challenge that confronts her. We are excited to have Alana as our spokesperson and I look forward to her help in positioning Ceres as a highly recognized brand in the Maritime Industry,” commented Craig Mygatt, CEO, Ceres Terminals Inc.

