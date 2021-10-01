Centerline Expands Their Fuel Transport ATB Vessel Fleet

Centerline Logistics, one of the nation’s largest marine petroleum transportation companies, announced today that it has acquired several Articulated Tug and Barge (ATB) units. This important acquisition continues the expansion of the company’s national fleet, significantly strengthening Centerline’s ability to safely transport liquid petroleum product across its wide operating area that includes the East, Gulf, and West Coasts including Hawaii and Alaska.



Through its fleet of modern ATBs, Centerline keeps refineries and terminals supplied over a vast operating region that extends from the United States’ largest ports to some of its most rural locations. One of the recently acquired ATB units includes the recently renamed ROBIN MARIE and JONI LEE (built in 2016), which will become Centerline’s largest and most advanced ATB unit that was purpose built for safe performance, measuring 718 feet long, with a 91-foot beam and 47 feet of draft. Comparable in size to a tanker, the unit has the capacity to hold 260,000 barrels of various petroleum products.



“This broader acquisition reflects Centerline’s strong commitment to being a best-in-class national provider of safe marine petroleum transportation services. With the added vessels’ carrying capacity, operating capabilities, and safety systems we have greatly enhanced our ability to quickly and efficiently serve our growing markets,” said Matt Godden, President and CEO of Centerline Logistics.



An ATB combines the benefits of traditional towing methods and that of a small tanker. With an articulated unit, the stern of the barge is built with a specially designed notch so that a bow of a tugboat can easily fit in place with a connection system. The combined unit provides better maneuverability and steering capabilities while allowing safer and more efficient transportation. Compared to a traditional towed barge, an ATB offers significant safety benefits and speed capabilities.



The addition of this newly acquired ATB fleet, along with dozens of new employees, reflects Centerline’s latest effort to enhance its position as a premier provider of marine petroleum transportation. In December 2020, the company announced the acquisition of Saltchuk Marine Services’ California ship refueling business, substantially growing Centerline’s existing California bunkering operations through the addition of six bunker barges and established customer contracts.

