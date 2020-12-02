Castor Marine Takes Over SeaVsat Assets

Castor Marine, a leading Global VSAT Network Operator, announces its acquisition of the activities of SeaVsat, a maritime satellite internet provider at sea based in Lelystad, the Netherlands. SeaVsat provided satellite Internet access to offshore vessels and rigs.

SeaVsat was declared bankrupt on November 23, leaving customers at sea in uncertainty about their Internet connection. With this acquisition Castor Marine ensures continuity of the Internet services ensuring business continuity and taking care of the welfare of people at sea that are affected by this bankruptcy. The Castor Marine team is currently working 24/7 to migrate the vessels involved to its own VSAT network infrastructure. All SeaVsat Airtime/Connectivity contracts can now be supported by the experienced Castor Marine team.

Ivo Veldkamp, CEO of Castor Marine, states: "I am pleased that with this acquisition of contracts we now ensure all SeaVsat customers continuity of the services. The key benefit for the SeaVsat customers is that they now deal directly with a VSAT network operator instead of a reseller of VSAT services. This acquisition strengthens our position in the global maritime connectivity market and at the same time we ensure the welfare of people at sea.”

Elsa Bruggink, SeaVsat Administrator, says: “I am pleased to be able to announce that we have reached an agreement with Castor Marine B.V.. For many customers, their satellite connection at sea is crucial for their business. I wish Castor Marine B.V. success with this endeavour.”



